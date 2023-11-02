WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Thursday morning’s freezing temperatures and frost on the windows served as an appropriate backdrop as the Life Hub came another step closer to opening for the winter.



Beds were moved into the Life Hub headquarters in the former First English Lutheran Church on 16th Street.



Sleeping quarters will soon be set up in separate rooms for men and women.



Newly hired employees must undergo training.



And final safety inspections must be met.



But officials are hopeful they can open earlier than the winter freeze shelter’s usual start date.

“I’m gonna shoot for well before December 15th. You know if it’s December first or the end of November, I’ll be happy if we can pull that off. It’s a complex operation. It’s not as simple as putting a bed down, throwing a mattress and some linens on it.” John Moses, Shelter Manager

“It’s always a win if we can open before December 15th and that’s because as you know temperatures are already dropping and the nights are so cold. And so Street MOMs have been busy gathering blankets and some other necessary things for our friends. Socks, boots, hand warmers.” Susan Brossman, Street MOMS

Street MOMs enlisted help from the Hope Recovery Center in Bellaire to bring the bed frames, mattresses and bedding into the Life Hub.



Last winter, they say 45 to 50 people showed up at the winter freeze shelter every night, for a total of 250 individuals over the winter.



Shelter Director John Moses says many have addiction and mental health issues, and employees have to be compassionate toward those populations.