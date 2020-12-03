WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The winter holidays are often a time of year when the area’s blood supplies drop off significantly.

At the same time area food pantries are looking for donations to help feed the hungry. This year, the pandemic has had an impact on both, blood drives and food pantries. Today, however, Wheeling area residents had the opportunity to address both needs.

The Wheeling Lions Club and the House of the Carpenter hosted the Save Lives-Feed Families Blood Drive. For every donor giving blood today five dollars was donated back to the House of the Carpenter. This was made possible by a grant obtained by Vitalant, the nation’s largest nonprofit.

Dr. Michael Linger, Executive Director of the House of the Carpenter said, “The food pantry donation is happening at a good time. We are seeing an increase for Thanksgiving. We are anticipating an increase for Christmas. So we are going to be going through tons of food over the next month.”

Officials from House of the Carpenter and Vitalant say they hope to hold another blood drive.