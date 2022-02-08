Wheeling man accused of attempted murder, sexual assault is on trial

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)-A jury is deliberating the fate of a Wheeling man accused of attempted murder and sexual assault.

Mitchell Arbogast took the stand today in Marshall County after the defense claimed the attempted murder charge is baseless. The prosecution claims his ex girlfriend suffered a fractured skull, broken wrist and was strangled during the alleged incident in July. The 60-year-old denied he did any of the crimes he’s being accused of.

We are continuing to follow this case and will keep you updated when a verdict is returned.