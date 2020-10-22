Wheeling man admits to drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Jason Timothy Henry, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Henry, age 44, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Henry admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in November 2019 in Ohio County.

Henry faces at least five years and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.