Wheeling man admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Mark L. Flint, II, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Flint, age 35, of Wheeling, pled guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Flint, who is prohibited from having a firearm, admitted to having a .40 semi-automatic pistol in May 2020 in Ohio County.

Flint faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.