Wheeling man admits to role in drug trafficking operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Matthew Trabert, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Trabert, age 37, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” Trabert admitted distributing cocaine base, also known as “crack,” near Wheeling University in March 2020.

Trabert faces at least one year and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.