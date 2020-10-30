Wheeling man admits to selling methamphetamine

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Johnnie Lee Harris, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Harris, also known as “Jay,” 40, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of Protected Location.” Harris admitted to selling methamphetamine near River Towers in Wheeling in September 2019.

Harris faces at least one and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.