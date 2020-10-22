Name and charges released of Wheeling man who sent a construction worker to the hospital

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Wheeling man has been arrested and is facing several criminal charges after striking and injuring a maintenance worker late this morning on Mount deChantal Road.

Around 11:10 a.m. police were notified that a state highway worker was hit by a vehicle and was taken to Wheeling Hospital by a third party. When police responded to the area, witnesses told officers they were able to identify the make and model of the vehicle, which helped police find the driver and suspected vehicle in the 2100 block of Main Street.

Police believe Brandon Lamont Womack, 35 of Wheeling started operating a vehicle without permission in the Elm Grove area of the city, where he struck several signs on the Interstate 70 westbound on-ramp, and proceeded driving under the influence for several miles.



Police say he continued driving west on I-70 and onto Mount deChantal Road where he struck a maintenance worker.

Officials also say he went on to strike another vehicle near Perkins and then struck and damaged a parking meter in Center Wheeling

Womack was arrested by Wheeling Police officers and is facing the following misdemeanor charges:

DUI with Bodily Injury Driving Revoked DUI Crash Involving a Personal Injury Leaving the Scene Possession of a Controlled Substance Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Striking a Fixture

Additionally, Womack is facing two outstanding warrants. The first is for failure to appear on a domestic battery charge. The second is for violation of a protective order, 2nd offense.

Womack is currently in police custody. The maintenance worker injured was treated for non-life threatening injures and was released from the hospital.