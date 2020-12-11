Wheeling man arrested for battery on an officer

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Wheeling man was arrested this morning around 4:45 AM after hitting a police officer.

Wheeling Police were called to the area of 16th and Chapline Street for a welfare check on a man who police say appeared to be under the influence.

Police say the man was transported to Wheeling Hospital where the man came combative and struck an officer in the face.

David Michael Sexton, 36 of Wheeling, was arrested and charged with battery of an officer and was taken to North Regional Jail