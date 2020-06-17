Wheeling man arrested for fleeing, intent to deliver, and obstructing

A Wheeling man is facing several criminal charges after an initial fight call in Elm Grove early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police were called to a Junior Avenue business, however when officers arrived, there was no immediate evidence of a fight.

Officers met two people who informed them about the alleged incident and provided them with a suspect description.

When searching the area, police located a man nearby who started running from them.

After searching the area, officers were able to find the person on National Road, who ran from police a second time.

Additional officers patrolling the area were able to find the man and take him into custody.

Police arrested Kadesh Long, 32 of Wheeling.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver, fleeing, obstructing.

He also was wanted on a disorderly warrant. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.





