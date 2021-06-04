Wheeling man arrested for possession after running from police

June 10 2021

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling PD arrested Joshua Ruttencutter of Wheeling for possession of a controlled substance after running from police.

Police say they first pursued Ruttencutter for traveling at a high rate of speed on his bicycle.

Authorities say Ruttencutter crashed into a metal pole on the 900 block of Main street and started to run from police near the Suspension Bridge.

After catching Ruttencutter, police say they searched the man and found Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Ruttencutter is now in Northern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

