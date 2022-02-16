Scott Everly, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 37 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Everly, also known as “Capt,” 70, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Everly admitted to selling methamphetamine near Riverview Towers in Wheeling in July 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.