Wheeling man facing several criminal charges

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Around 4 p.m., Thursday, Wheeling police arrested a man who had an active felony warrant for a sexual assault crime in the 20th Street area of Center Wheeling.

When officers approached the man, identified as Zebadiah Adam Groves, 36 of Wheeling, he displayed a firearm and started to threaten officers. Police deployed a taser on Groves, who then became combative, before taking him into custody.

In addition to an outstanding sexual assault charge, Groves is now faced with the following criminal charges: obstructing an officer, unlawful assault of an officer and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Police had been searching for Groves for several days before finding him Thursday afternoon. He was taken to Wheeling Hospital and later to the Northern Regional Jail by WPD.