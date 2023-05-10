WHEELING, W.Va. — A Wheeling man was sentenced May 9, to more than 15 years in prison for his role in distributing controlled substances on behalf of the region’s most prominent drug trafficker, according to the Department of Justice in West Virginia.

Ronlad Shaw, 51, also known as “Fuzz”, was ordered to serve 188 months in prison after having previously pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Shaw admitted to having nearly half of a kilogram of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground in Wheeling. Shaw also possessed almost half a kilogram of cocaine.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey considered evidence regarding Shaw’s involvement with the trafficking network led by Personne “Rico” Mcghee. McGhee, who is presently under federal indictment, is alleged to have led an organization connected to the Sinaloa drug cartel in Mexico, as well as drug dealers in Ohio and California.

“Ronald Shaw played a key role in distributing drugs on behalf of Rico McGhee,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “The reason the McGhee organization was successful was due to individuals like Mr. Shaw, who helped to redistribute narcotics shipped here from Mexico.”

The case was investigated by the Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, which includes officers from the Wheeling Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Belmont County (OH) Sheriff’s Office and the Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office provided important assistance. The investigation was supported by the ATF, the Marshall County Drug Task Force, and the Hancock-Brooke-Weirton Drug Task Force, the Allegheny County (PA) Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service.