OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

A five-count indictment was returned in Ohio County, West Virginia against Everard Kenneth Prude, 49, of Wheeling, who was indicted on these counts:

one count of the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance: Methamphetamine

one count of the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, a Narcotic, Fentanyl, net weight of 5 grams or more

one count of the felony offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance: A Narcotic, Cocaine

one count of the felony offense of “Possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance: A Narcotic, Heroin

one count of the felony offense of Person Prohibited from Possessing a Firearm

All offenses relate to a large quantity of illegal narcotics. The date of the offenses was Oct. 22, 2021.

A 911 call about an unresponsive person led authorities to the discovery of the illegal narcotics and the subsequent indictment against Prude.

