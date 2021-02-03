Wheeling man sentenced for child pornography charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) – Jeremy Crinkey, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months of incarceration for having child pornography, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Crinkey, 44, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction” in August 2020.

Crinkey, having previously been convicted of possession of child pornography in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia in 2012, admitted to having images of child pornography in his possession in March 2020 in Ohio County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The U.S. Probation Office and the FBI investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.