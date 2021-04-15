Wheeling Man Sentenced For Drug Charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Jason Timothy Henry, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 60 months of incarceration for a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Henry, age 45, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” in October 2020. Henry admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in November 2019 in Ohio County.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the following: