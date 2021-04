WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Devon Alexander Bertram, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced to 15 months of incarceration for a drug charge.

Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Bertram, also known as “VON,” 31, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location” in January 2021.

Bertram admitted to selling cocaine base or “crack” near The Linsly School in March 2020 in Ohio County.