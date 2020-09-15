Wheeling man sentenced for his role in a drug distribution operation

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- One of the biggest things coming down the pike for the Ohio Valley is finally happening right now. 7News has all of the details on tonight's Wheeling Planning Commission public hearing that's been one year in the making. It was a large meeting to say the least and people are divided on the development of a mixed-use village in Woodsdale.

It was a night of catharsis. Dozens were able to express how they feel the GC&P Development in Woodsdale should go. And this is in addition to the almost 200 comments received online. Concerns of geotechnical issues, blasting & mining, waste, flooding, traffic, and other destruction resonated between many members of the public. Same with jobs and if they'd be local. Several others spoke on the desire to see economic growth for generations to come which could generate millions of dollars and over one thousand permanent jobs. Also, some think this will help flooding and piping issues- modernizing the dated system. And frankly, a lot of people see both sides of the coin.