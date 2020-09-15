Wheeling man sentenced for his role in a drug distribution operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Damend Lavel Pollard, of Wheeling, West Virginia was
sentenced today to 15 months of incarceration for drug distribution in the Wheeling area, U.S.
Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Pollard, also known as “Skills,” pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine
within 1000 feet of a Protected Location” in May 2020. Pollard, age 49, admitted to selling
methamphetamine near Luau Manor in Ohio County in March 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The
Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

