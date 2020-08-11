Wheeling man sentenced for his role in a drug distribution operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Charles Cesar Ansley, Jr., of Wheeling, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for drug distribution in the Wheeling area, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Ansley, also known as “Mike,” pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location” in May 2020. Ansley, age 40, admitted to selling methamphetamine near Luau Manor in Ohio County in March 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.