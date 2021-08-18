https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Wheeling man sentenced for role in a drug distribution operation

Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Audie Fry, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to three years of probation for drug distribution in the Wheeling area, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Fry, also known as “Ott,” pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location” in May 2020. Fry, age 64, admitted to selling methamphetamine near Luau Manor in Ohio County in April 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. 

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

