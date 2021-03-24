Wheeling Man Sentenced In Connection To Wheeling Island Fire

Editor’s Note: Video Is From A Jan. 12, 2021 Story when Kincannon was indicted

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Wheeling man has been sentenced in connection to a fire on Wheeling Island in September 2020

24-year-old Jason Reno Kincannon was found guilty of 2nd degree arson.

Kincannon will face up to four years in prison

Kincannon was arrested shortly after the fire on Penn Street in September. Neighbors called police after flames and smoke were seen coming from the house. Shortly after crews arrived on scene, neighbors told police they saw a man leaving the house moments after the fire started..