Wheeling man sentenced to prison for child pornography charges

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A Wheeling man pled guilty to conspiring with a Mercer County woman to produce child pornography. United States Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Randall Lee Peggs admitted he began talking to Elizabeth Haway, of Princeton, through Facebook in November 2018. He told investigators Peggs and Haway conspired to produce child pornography of a teenage girl for several months. According to investigators, the majority of their conversations happened via Facebook.

Peggs

Investigators believe Peggs encouraged Haway to record and send a video of a nude girl to him. Haway recorded a video of a nude underage girl and sent the video to Peggs via Facebook in February 2019.

“These Project Safe Childhood cases are difficult but necessary,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We work closely with our partners in law enforcement to investigate and prosecute these cases. We will always hold child predators accountable.”

Haway

Peggs could face a mandatory minimum of 15 to 30 years in prison. He will be sentenced on November 9, 2020. Haway is still awaiting trial.

