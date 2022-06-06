A Wheeling, West Virginia man was stopped at the Pittsburgh Airport with a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers spotted the gun in the worker’s backpack, the Allegheny County Police were alerted and confiscated the gun.

The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun among his carry-on items.

“If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Knowing where you put your gun is part of being a responsible gun owner. Now this individual faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty.”

The name of the man was not given.

TSA says they reserve the right to issue a civil penalty of up to $13,900 to individuals who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint.

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances.