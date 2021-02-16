Wheeling Mayor responds to Governor Justice’s proposed income tax plan

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Mayor Glenn Elliott opened the Wheeling City Council meeting tonight by addressing Governor Jim Justice’s proposed tax plan.

He says while he is always open to new ideas to make the state more competitive, he believes the proposal is focused in the wrong direction. He says the perception is that we lose people to Florida simply because they have no income tax– but Mayor Elliott says it starts with the climate, and retirement communities– no tax is just an added bonus.

Governor Justice wants to make up the deficit by adding 1.5% to our sales tax, which Elliot believes puts our area in distress.

If you’re in Charleston you’re really in a bubble. It’s a long way to get out of West Virginia. But I can look out my window right now and see Ohio, and I can be in my car in 15 minutes and be in Pennsylvania. For our retail businesses, a lot of which are hurting in particular with this pandemic, if you raise the sales tax up from where it is now six or seen percent to upwards of ten, that could be something that could put a lot of businesses out of businesses. So, I don’t think that’s putting our best foot forward as a state and making the investments that we need to be making. MAYOR GLENN ELLIOTT, WHEELING

Elliott says the state income tax cant be the only thing that attracts people to West Virginia, we have to have opportunity.

His suggestion is to make investments in the future of the state through transportation, infrastructure, broadband, diversifying the economy, and education.