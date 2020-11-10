Wheeling mourns two beloved community leaders

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling has lost two beloved community leaders.

Lee C. Paul III, well-known real estate and insurance business owner, died Saturday at age 78.

And Bill Hogan, well-known artist, poet and philanthropist, died Wednesday at age 91.

They have both left a void in the community.

Bill Hogan would draw people’s pictures while drawing out their best selves.

Bill was a significant both at the House of Hagar Catholic Worker and the fundraiser Urban Mobile Playground. He cherished the relationships he built in this community. So when he was at the House of Hagar, he was there with us on holidays sitting at the table and drawing the folks who were sharing a meal with him as he shared conversations.

He was generous in all ways. He will be remembered for his caring spirit.

The immense amount of love that he put into helping us to be our best selves and to fully realize the potential that each of us he believed we had, we carried.

He loved history and the arts.

You would find him at a coffee shop or walking down the street or at Public Market reciting poetry and helping you see through the busy-ness.

Lee. C. Paull III loved Wheeling.

When he traveled he would tell people immediately he was from Wheeling, West Virginia.

“My dad was always a downtown person. He always wanted to be downtown. He worked downtown his whole life. And when he decided to open up his own business, he said ‘I love Wheeling.’ There’s not another place I’d rather be than downtown Wheeling.”

They said he never missed any of his three children’s activities.

“He was a wonderful family man. He never missed anything that my sisters and I had going on. And he was always there for mom. They were inseparable.”

“He never complained, was very gracious, always had a smile on his face, and I’m certainly glad to have known such a man.”

This next comment was said of Bill Hogan, but could easily be said of both Hogan and Paull.

“So he was an inspiration, a kind soul and now an angel that I’m sure is looking over Wheeling.”

Bill Hogan’s funeral was already held.

Lee Paull III’s funeral will be held at the family’s home.