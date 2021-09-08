Wheeling now paying to stop basements from backing up

When it rains, it pours. But in basements in Wheeling, you can stop some of that *pouring* per say with newly approved funding.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling residents listen up! If you find yourself in a storm and your first thought is moving everything from the basement, we have some news for you!

Whenever it floods in the Friendly City, basements get backed-up with sewage.

City Council hopes to hear the end of this cycle with the just approved ‘Backflow Preventer and Downspout Removal’ Financial Assistance Program.

You can now apply to install backflow valves or remove downspouts going into sewer systems.

These valves are one-way valves, stopping storm water from backing up into your basement, which can usually be a pricey installation.

“We just approved the resolution so what we need are people to come forward and start the application process. And that, just so everyone knows, the financial constraints are we envision providing residents up to 75 percent of the cost, capped at $3,000. We look forward to getting the applications and getting the money.” Jerry Schlovenakis, Wheeling City Council

If you’ve driven through the neighborhoods of Wheeling, you might have seen the long-term control plan of separating the sewers, like what was just recently done on Elm Street.