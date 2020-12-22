Wheeling nursing homes now getting COVID-19 shot along with first responders

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is busy getting the vaccine out as quickly as they get it in.

Gamble says Peterson Nursing Home has already started vaccinating, and the other two long-term care facilities will start as early as tomorrow.

Now specifically with the health department, they’ve used up all 100 doses received last week on first responders; some EMS, EMTs, law and fire personnel. These doses are shipments apart from Wheeling Hospital and the nursing homes.

100 doses at a time doesn’t sound bountiful, but even now attention is turning to the general public; two days ago, the Health Department was notified about pending ‘mass vaccinations’….

“Age category, or jurisdiction, or occupation. So, we’re moving very quickly. But, you have to keep in mind; there’s only so much vaccine that comes in and that we have available; set up for the clinic and do it safely. Right now it’s slow because the vaccine coming into the state of West Virginia is slow but the good news is it goes fast.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

This vaccine also has to be used fairly quick. It cannot sit in the cabinet for months like other vaccines. So, based on appointments set up, the Health Department can anticipate 100 more doses arriving this week to continue vaccinating first responders.