Wheeling offering help to small businesses in need of grants

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Wheeling is offering support for small businesses applying for West Virginia CARES Act Small Business Grants.

It’s a grant program for businesses that have been impacted by the Coronavirus.

The grants can provide businesses with up to $5,000 to cover the cost of business interruptions. Any business with between one and 35 employees is eligible to apply.

It can be used for expenses if you had to buy PPE equipment, if you had to buy different things to distance things in your operation. For salaries if you can show that your sales have gone down. All of those are eligible expenses. Nancy Prager, Director of Community & Economic Development

Anyone interested in assistance with the application process or additional information can contact the City of Wheeling Economic and Community Development Department at 304-234-3701.

Applications are available online at grants.wv.gov.