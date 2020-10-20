Wheeling Ohio County Health Department announces 8th death

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing the eighth death of an Ohio County resident from complications related to COVID-19.

The individual was hospitalized at the time of their death.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 462 cases, including 10 probable cases and eight deaths.

Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call the on-call number at (304) 221-3995.

Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information; MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228; Wheeling Health Right is offering testing, call (304) 233-9323 for more information.