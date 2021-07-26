Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department begins “Vax To School” week

In this June 3, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills syringes with Pfizer vaccines at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Washington state. The CDC reports the delta variant now accounts for more than 51% of coronavirus cases in America. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is kicking off “Vax To School” week.



Starting today, health officials are offering vaccinations for teachers, staff and any students ages 12 and up.



They say it takes roughly five weeks from your first dose, to achieve full immunity.

The “Vax To School” clinic runs through Friday at the health department, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. . It’s open to all students and school personnel as well as any member of the general public, age 12 and up.