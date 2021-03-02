Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing one (1) case of COVID-19 for 3/2/21 in Ohio County. Currently, the health department reports a total of 3807 cases, including sixty-five (65) deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics on Monday, March 1, 2021, and Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Testing will not be held on March 2nd, 4th or 5th, staff will be assisting with the community vaccination clinic).

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

COVID Testing

11:00am – 4:00pm

Wheeling Island Fire Station, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions. Patients under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a drive-up testing clinic and participants will be tested either in their personal vehicles or at a walk-up location near the testing sites. This special clinic is being hosted by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency. For more information call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682.

March 1-7, 2021 COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (tentative to change due to supply)

3/1/21 – 2 nd dose (and some 1 st dose) Moderna clinic, by appointment.

dose (and some 1 dose) clinic, by appointment. 3/2/21 – 2 nd dose (and some 1 st dose) Moderna clinic, by appointment.

dose (and some 1 dose) clinic, by appointment. 3/3/21 – 65yrs+ 1 st dose clinic, by appointment, (names from WV COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System). Highlands Ohio County Community Vaccination Center. Pfizer.

dose clinic, by appointment, (names from WV COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System). Highlands Ohio County Community Vaccination Center. 3/4/21 – 65yrs+ 1 st dose clinic & 2 nd dose clinic from February 11, 2021, by appointment, (names from WV COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System). Highlands Ohio County Community Vaccination Center. Pfizer.

dose clinic & 2 dose clinic from February 11, 2021, by appointment, (names from WV COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System). Highlands Ohio County Community Vaccination Center. 3/5/21 – 65yrs+ 1 st dose clinic, by appointment, (names from WV COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System). Highlands Ohio County Community Vaccination Center. Pfizer.

dose clinic, by appointment, (names from WV COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System). Highlands Ohio County Community Vaccination Center. 3/6/21 – One vaccination clinic, two vaccines: 2 nd dose Pfizer clinic, by appointment. 2 nd dose Moderna clinic, by appointment.

3/7/21 – No Clinic.

All vaccination appointments and events are held at the Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands. The COVID-19 community vaccination center at the Highlands will be located in the old Michaels Craft Store/Spirit Halloween Store. The address is 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, West Virginia 26059.

All West Virginians over the age of 16 are encouraged to pre-register through the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System. Pre-registration offers West Virginians the opportunity to receive real-time updates on vaccine availability and schedule an appointment when available as vaccine supplies allow. West Virginians who need assistance with registration for any reason should call our COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line for help at 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We are dedicated to ensuring that all residents of Ohio County and West Virginians have access to a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as possible. The initial focus of West Virginia’s vaccine distribution is to take care of the most vulnerable in our state. Vaccines will be in limited supply at the beginning, so the first phase will be distributed to individuals in high-risk settings such as healthcare, first response, long-term care facilities, and education. This approach is imperative to preserve critical infrastructure, such as making sure our healthcare system can meet our state’s needs. We understand that there are questions regarding when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available, and we are urging patience for all those waiting.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face-covering when out in public, indoors, or at work, wash your hands frequently, and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regard to care and monitoring.

If positive, you should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call the on-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information; MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228; Wheeling Health Right is offering testing, call (304) 233-9323 for more information.