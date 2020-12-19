Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports 4 COVID-19 deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing four COVID-19 associated deaths on Friday.

Three individuals were residents of a long-term care facility. One was hospitalized at the time of their death.

The Health Department also reports 49 new cases of Coronavirus.

That brings the pandemic total to 2,306 cases and 37 deaths.

Free COVID-19 testing will continue on Saturday, December 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the Warwood Fire Station and the Wheeling Island Fire Station.

It is open to anyone with or without symptoms. No insurance is needed.

