Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports five new cases of COVID-19

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing five (5) new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County. Currently, the health department reports a total of 392 cases, including seven (7) probable cases and seven (7) deaths.

One recent case was transferred to a neighboring county health department and two recent cases tested negative in recent follow up testing and were removed from the counties cumulative case count.

Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

A single positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Wheeling Park High School. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department notified the Ohio County Board of Education that a student tested positive on October 1, 2020. The health department and school officials have investigated and identified the students and staff that were direct contacts. Those individuals were contacted and placed in quarantine. School staff will conduct appropriate disinfection and cleaning of all areas within the school over the weekend. All students and staff should monitor their health.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested. Ohio County Schools and the County Health Department reminds all students and staff to continue to follow proper COVID-19 prevention and health practices including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, hand washing, and routine cleaning.

Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, cases at higher education centers, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is monitoring three outbreaks among facilities in Ohio County. These facilities include two local long-term care centers and a local university.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face-covering when out in public, indoors, or at work, wash your hands frequently, and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regard to care and monitoring.

If positive, you should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call the on-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information; MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228; Wheeling Health Right is offering testing, call (304) 233-9323 for more information.