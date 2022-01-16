Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports four COVID deaths and 701 new cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing 701 new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County since January 2. This includes 111 cases under the age of 18 years of age.

Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing four COVID-19 associated deaths for the reporting period of 1/2/2022 – 1/9/2022.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department COVID-19 Testing Clinic

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics MONDAY – FRIDAY at the old OVMC.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

COVID-19 Testing

Monday-Friday

9:00am – 3:30pm

OVMC (former VPC South parking lot, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling)

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed. Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions. Patients under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a drive-up testing clinic and participants will be tested either in their personal vehicles or at a walk-up location near the testing sites. This special clinic is being hosted by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency. For more information call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if they are tested for COVID-19 that they are to remain in home isolation until they receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regard to care and monitoring. If positive, you should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

MedExpress

Wheeling – Rapid and PCR tests, 7 days a week, 8am-7pm.

Elm Grove – Rapid and PCR tests, 7 days a week, 8am-7pm.

Glen Dale – Rapid and PCR tests, 7 days a week, 8am-7pm.

Reynolds Rapid Care

Moundsville – Monday – Friday 9am-7pm Saturday & Sunday 8am-4:30pm.

Mt. Olivet – Monday – Friday 9am-7pm Saturday & Sunday 8am-4:30pm.

Benwood – Monday – Friday 9am-7pm Saturday & Sunday 8am-4:30pm.

Wheeling Health Right

8:30am-3:30pm Monday-Friday, PCR test is free Rapid test is $50.00.

Walgreens

Wheeling – Rapid testing by appointment.

Bellaire – Rapid testing and PCR testing by appointment.

EORH

Rapid testing only, Monday-Friday from 7am-7pm, Saturday 7am-1pm.

Moundsville Pharmacy

PCR testing Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm and Saturday 9am-12noon.

Doctors Urgent Care

Wheeling – Monday-Friday 8am-4pm and Saturday & Sunday 8am-12noon.

St. Clairsville – Monday-Friday 8am-4pm

Marshall County Health Department

Drive-Thru Testing at the Marshall County Health Department (PCR testing)

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Tuesday, January 25, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Thursday, January 27, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Monday, January 31, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Thursday, February 10, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Monday, February 14, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Thursday, February 24, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm Monday, February 28, 2022 9:00am-1:00pm



Mobile Drive-Thru Testing (PCR testing)

Friday, January 14, 2022 Benwood City Hall 11:00am-5:00pm

Friday, January 21, 2022 Cameron City Hall 11:00am-5:00pm

Friday, January 28, 2022 Benwood City Hall 11:00am-5:00pm

Marshall County School Testing

Current students, staff and parents of students ONLY. (Rapid if Positive PCR to follow) Drive-Thru Testing at the Health Department

Monday – Friday if school is in session 8:00am-10:00am

