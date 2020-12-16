Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department to start vaccinating Phase 1-B group

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The  Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will begin vaccinating individuals in Phase 1-B group.

This group includes Community Infrastructure, Emergency Response, First Responders, and Public Health.

Both the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered to the 1-B group

The  Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department says when more vaccine arrives or additional groups are identified for vaccination they will provide a notification.

