Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department to start vaccinating Phase 1-B group

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will begin vaccinating individuals in Phase 1-B group.
This group includes Community Infrastructure, Emergency Response, First Responders, and Public Health.
Both the Pfizer-BioTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered to the 1-B group
The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department says when more vaccine arrives or additional groups are identified for vaccination they will provide a notification.
