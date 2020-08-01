Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. announces one new COVID-19 case

Wheeling, W.Va.–On Saturday, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced one (1) new positive cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County.

Currently, the health department reports a total of 255 positive cases, including four deaths.

Case surveillance contact tracing and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor several local outbreaks.

The health department says Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face covering when out in public, indoors or at work, wash your hands frequently and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contact by a county health department and receive further instructions in regards to care and monitoring.

The health department further advises that you should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interest in being tested at this location should call the one-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information. MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228.