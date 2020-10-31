Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. issues guidelines for number of people at social gatherings

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department has issued the following guidance for social gatherings based on the WV DHHR County Alert System map due to the coronavirus pandemic:

GOLD, ORANGE, AND RED COUNTIES | SOCIAL GATHERING LIMIT: 10 PEOPLE

(September 15, 2020) The limit for all purely social gatherings within counties designated as gold, orange, or red in the color-coded County Alert System​ map is currently 10 individuals. The limitation does not apply to any activity, business, or entity that has been deemed essential, such as religious services, weddings, or group meetings, conferences, or other special events held for essential businesses and operations, as defined by Executive Order 9-20, as amended.

GREEN AND YELLOW COUNTIES | SOCIAL GATHERING LIMIT: 25 PEOPLE

(July 14, 2020) The limit for all purely social gatherings within counties designated as green or yellow in the color-coded County Alert System map remains 25 individuals.​ The limitation does not apply to any activity, business, or entity that has been deemed essential, such as religious services, weddings, or group meetings, conferences, or other special events held for essential businesses and operations, as defined by Executive Order 9-20, as amended.​​