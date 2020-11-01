Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics this week

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Starting Monday, November 2 and running until Saturday, November 7, the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing clinics at three locations in Ohio County:

Ohio County COVID Testing

November 2 – 7, 2020

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove WV

West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 1333 Van Meter Way, West Liberty WV

Wheeling Island Fire Department, Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street

The free clinics are for those with or without symptoms and no insurance is needed.

Participants need to bring a driver’s license, photo ID or other proof of address. No residency restrictions.

Patients under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This is a drive-up testing clinic and participants will be tested either in their personal vehicles or at a walk-up location near the testing sites. This special clinic is being hosted by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Agency. For more information call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reported the latest COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face-covering when out in public, indoors, or at work, wash your hands frequently, and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regard to care and monitoring.

If positive, you should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call the on-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information; MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228; Wheeling Health Right is offering testing, call (304) 233-9323 for more information.