Wheeling one step closer to brightening vacant downtown storefronts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling is one step closer to making downtown more beautiful.

Enthusiastic members of the community, along with business and property owners, came together to discuss how to make it happen.

It was all part of a workshop that provided ways to brighten up the vacant storefronts, specifically the ones downtown.

They went through steps on how to make it more presentable, like creative ways to advertise or show off the availability.

Alex Weld of Wheeling Heritage said it’s the first step in an important process.

This is step one, the idea is to get eyes on empty storefronts. Sometimes you’re so used to driving or walking through an area you don’t even look at that empty storefront anymore. So, the idea is to help people imagine it in a different way. To help encourage a business to go in there. That gets people interested. Alex Weld, Director, Wheeling Heritage

Residents were also taken on a tour through downtown to check out the target areas on Main and Market Streets.