Wheeling P.D. investigating weekend shots fired incident

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning in East Wheeling.

Around 1:18 a.m., police officers were called to the area of 14th Street near McColloch Street for a report of gunshots. After talking to residents and searching the area, officers found spent shell casings in the nearby alley. No one was injured.

Based on information provided to police, the suspect is a black male with an average build. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and a hat at the time of the incident.

Should the public have any information, they are strongly urged to call police at 304-234-3664, submit a crime tip at wheelingwv.gov/crimetip or call the new Crime Stoppers Upper Ohio Valley tip line at 877-TIPS4US.