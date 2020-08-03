High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Park 2020 class fills socially-distant stadium for requested in-person graduation

Ohio County

WHEELING ISLAND, W.VA. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park High School’s graduation ceremony was at 3 PM with many of the graduates and their families in attendance.

The school wanted to give the class of 2020 a safe and in-person sendoff after a survey came back highly favoring a traditional ceremony. Though it wasn’t WesBanco Arena, hundreds of students donned cap-and-gown and sat social distanced throughout the turf.

The rain just held off to sprinkles for the big day. Congratulations to all class of 2020 graduates.

