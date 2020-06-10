Wheeling Park apologizes for paint oversight

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Park Commission has issued a statement regarding customers being covered in wet paint from the pool surface.

Wheeling Park says “This oversight has caused significant issues for so many of our loyal guests, and for this we are truly sorry.”

The full statement can be found below.

7News will speak to one of the individuals that had to scrub the paint off their bodies after attending Wheeling Park.