Wheeling Park awaits governor’s decision to reopen swimming pools

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With Gov. Jim Justice lifting coronavirus restrictions on several activities, swimming pools in West Virginia remain closed without a reopening date.
Despite their website reading ‘Closed for Season,’ Wheeling Park still has plans to reopen their swimming pool this season once the governor gives the ‘OK.’ Restrictions and guidelines are expected to be implemented.
Gymnastics, dance, cheerleading and martial arts are set to reopen Monday, May 18. Those activities will reopen alongside fitness centers, gymnasiums and recreation centers.
Gov. Justice is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing on Monday.
