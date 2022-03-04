Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s an act of teenage rebellion…turned into Easter joy.

Wheeling Park cheerleaders are ringing in spring with a second year of their ‘Egg My House’ fundraiser.

But you won’t have any mess to clean up after they’re done.

They’ll be filling them with candy, leaving an egg hunt for your kids on the Saturday before Easter.

What began in 2021 as a way to have fun during COVID, has become a unique and seasonal way to support the Patriots’ hard work.

I think it’s a good way for the kids to be involved in the fundraiser, and it’s not your run-of-the-mill, buy a candy bar, wrapping paper different things like that, it’s something fun for the kids and for the cheerleaders. Shawna Shepherd, WPHS Varsity Cheerleading Coach

If you would like to be egged in April, you can contact Shawna on Facebook.

You have a few different options for how many eggs you would like them to leave in your yard.

The prices are: