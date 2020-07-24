High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Park commencement moved to Wheeling Island Stadium

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School has decided to move its commencement to Wheeling Island Stadium.

School officials decided to make the venue change due to caution so graduates could still have an in person ceremony.

Graduation will be held at 3 PM on August 2 where social distancing will be maintained.

There will be graduation practice at Wheeling Island Stadium on July 30 at 3 PM. Tickets and programs will be distributed at practice.

Each graduate will have two tickets.

Additional details, such as a rain date, are still being coordinated, and that information will be shared as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter