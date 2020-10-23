Wheeling Park High School will remain virtual due to additional positive cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School will still remain at Level 3 next week due to additional positive cases in the school community.
Level 3 means Wheeling Park will be full virtual learning.
Decisions for resuming in person learning for Thursday & Friday will be made early next week.
Students can expect teachers to have Office Hours on Monday and Engagement activities for periods 1-4 on Tuesday.
Currently, Ohio County is under “green” advisory on the County Alert Map.
