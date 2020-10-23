High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Wheeling Park High School will remain virtual due to additional positive cases

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Park High School will still remain at Level 3 next week due to additional positive cases in the school community.

Level 3 means Wheeling Park will be full virtual learning.

Decisions for resuming in person learning for Thursday & Friday will be made early next week.

Students can expect teachers to have Office Hours on Monday and Engagement activities for periods 1-4 on Tuesday.

Currently, Ohio County is under “green” advisory on the County Alert Map.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter