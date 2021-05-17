Wheeling Park Hosting Flashback Fridays

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTRF)- Wheeling Park is celebrating 95 years and will kick off the celebration with a Bang!

Starting on Friday May 28 Wheeling Park will have live concerts, a beer garden, food trucks, a kids inflatable fun zone, and much more.

On Friday, May 28 the event will feature artist Zane Run with a firework display over Wheeling Park.

The live concert schedule includes:

May 28 – Zane Run
June 4 – Sarah Hayes Band
June 11 – Daniel Welsh Band
June 18 – Ron Retzer Trio
June 25 – Curtis Johnson Quartet
July 2 – 7 South
July 9 – Pocket Change
July 16 – Eli & The Mojo Kings
July 23 – Bill Gordy & The Musical Mercenaries
July 30 – Steel Casa
August 6 – MSM
August 13 – Easy Street
August 20 – Taylor Joe & the Copper Creek Band

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter