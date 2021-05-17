Wheeling Park Hosting Flashback Fridays

(WTRF)- Wheeling Park is celebrating 95 years and will kick off the celebration with a Bang!

Starting on Friday May 28 Wheeling Park will have live concerts, a beer garden, food trucks, a kids inflatable fun zone, and much more.

On Friday, May 28 the event will feature artist Zane Run with a firework display over Wheeling Park.

The live concert schedule includes:

May 28 – Zane Run

June 4 – Sarah Hayes Band

June 11 – Daniel Welsh Band

June 18 – Ron Retzer Trio

June 25 – Curtis Johnson Quartet

July 2 – 7 South

July 9 – Pocket Change

July 16 – Eli & The Mojo Kings

July 23 – Bill Gordy & The Musical Mercenaries

July 30 – Steel Casa

August 6 – MSM

August 13 – Easy Street

August 20 – Taylor Joe & the Copper Creek Band

More information can be found here.