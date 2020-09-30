Wheeling Park Ice Rink debuts $1.3 million renovation

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been just six months since the Wheeling Park Commission broke ground on a $1.3 million renovation at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

Officials cut the ribbon on the new facility Wednesday evening.

The Wheeling Park Ice Rink is the only public ice rink in the Ohio Valley, and is home to more than 600 amateur hockey players, 125 figure skaters, six hockey teams, and the around 20,000 visitors that come to enjoy the ice every year.

Park officials say skating will be open to the public starting Friday.