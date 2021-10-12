Wheeling Park ice rink opens Friday

WHEELING, WV – Visitors of all ages get ready to sharpen their skates as the much-anticipated ice skating season at Wheeling Park’s J.B. Chamber Memorial Ice Rink begins Friday, October 15, 2021.

Admission to the rink is $6.75 for children ages 3-12 and $7.75 for skaters 13 and over. Season passes are also available and skate rental is $4.50 per person. The public skating schedule can be viewed at oglebay.com/wheeling-park/skating-rink/. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Those interested in figure skating lessons should visit wheelingskateclub.org and for more information about clinics and programs for all ages and skill levels can be found at wvovha.com.

Wheeling Park, Oglebay’s sister park, is a 406-acre property located on National Road in Wheeling, WV Learn more at oglebay.com/wheeling-park/.